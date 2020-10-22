Don't Miss
Home / News / Court of Appeals splits to affirm conviction

Court of Appeals splits to affirm conviction

Juror outburst at issue

By: Bennett Loudon October 22, 2020 0

In a split decision, the state’s highest court has upheld an assault conviction in a case where a juror stood up in court and threatened to leave because she was offended by the language used by one of the lawyers. The incident “provided no basis to indicate (the juror) was grossly unqualified,” according to the decision ...

