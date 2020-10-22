Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 9, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 9, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 9, 2020 84 14420 FOX, BETTY L et ano to WHITE, AMANDA et ano Property Address: 461 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12405 Page: 0139 Tax Account: 068.10-1-17 Full Sale Price: $175,000.00 MALONE, CAROL E et ano to HOME PRIDE BUILDERS AND DEVELOPERS INC Property Address: 48 LAWRENCE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo