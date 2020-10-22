Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 11, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 11, 2020 CORPORATION NAME AMENDED TABERNACULO DE ADORACION INC AFFILIATED TO NACION DE FE CORP 27 SENECA AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - MALDONADO, ELADIO & MALDONADO, SONIA 88 KENNEDY CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - & 88 KENNEDY CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED MERCURY, KATHRYN ...

