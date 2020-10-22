Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 10, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded September 10, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT VINDIGNI, STEPHANIE Favor: LITTLECREEK LLC JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT DEUEL, JESSICA ASHLEY Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK CIVIL RECOVERIES BUREAU DISALVO, JESSICA Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK NIX, DEANNA MICHELLE Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK CIVIL RECOVERIES BUREAU JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT BERRETTONE, ELISA B Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT MEDINA, JOHNNY D JR Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT BELL, DEAN ...

