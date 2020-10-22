Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Sept. 11, 2020

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Sept. 11, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 11, 2020 LIEN SATISFIED ROCGRP1 LLC Favor: GALLAGHER PROPERTY MANAGMENT LLC Liens Filed Recorded September 14, 2020 LIEN RELEASE AMERICAN PRINT MANAGEMENT Favor: USA/IRS CARPENTER, DAVID B Favor: USA/IRS MIRAGLIA, DAVID Favor: USA/IRS NEUBAUER, EDWARD J JR Favor: USA/IRS SCOTTI, DANIEL Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 3621 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo