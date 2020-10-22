Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 9, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 9, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 9, 2020 111 NOT PROVIDED GEAMES, APRIL Property Address: 118 MACARTHUR ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: MIDSOUTH RETIREMENT SERVICE LLC FBO JAMES A WHALEN IRA Amount: $135,000.00 ROCHESTER REV HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 415 ELECTRIC AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FOCUSED CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC Amount: $85,000.00 14420 ALEXANDER, JOHN E Property Address: 455 CAPEN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: FIVE ...

