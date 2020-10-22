Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 11, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 11, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 22, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 11, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY ASSOCIATES FIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION Appoints: CITIFINANCIAL INC BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: BAC HOME LOANS SERVICING LP SMITH, KELLY E Appoints: SMITH, SHANE A THOMPSON, VELMA E Appoints: THOMPSON, KEVIN P

