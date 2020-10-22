Don't Miss
What’s next for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

Senate Judiciary Committee approves Barrett; confirmation expected Monday

By: The Associated Press MARY CLARE JALONICK October 22, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is speeding toward confirmation, with a majority of the Senate supporting her and a final vote expected Monday. The Senate Judiciary Committee approved her nomination on Thursday as Democrats boycotted the vote. If confirmed on Monday, as is expected, Barrett could be sworn in as a justice almost ...

