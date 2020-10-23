Don't Miss
Home / News / 2nd Breonna Taylor grand juror criticizes proceedings

2nd Breonna Taylor grand juror criticizes proceedings

By: The Associated Press October 23, 2020 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A second person who served on the Breonna Taylor grand jury is criticizing Kentucky's attorney general for the way the proceedings were conducted. The anonymous statement released Thursday reiterated another grand juror's earlier publicized complaint that the panel was only able to consider endangerment charges against one officer for shooting into Taylor's ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo