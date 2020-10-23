Appeals court reduces sentence

Don't Miss
Defendant gets three-year term for probation violation

By: Bennett Loudon October 23, 2020 0

A state appeals court has reduced the sentence imposed for a probation violation in a Yates County case. Defendant Alexandra Griffin was 19 when she pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to probation. In October 2018, after Griffin violated the terms of her probation by leaving a ...

