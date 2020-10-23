Don't Miss
Cellino Law, The Barnes Firm intend to carry on the legacy

By: Kevin Oklobzija October 23, 2020 0

They forever embedded in our minds their phone number; 800-888-8888 was inescapable. It was on billboards, on the radio and on TV. The same is true of their jingle — "Cellino & Barnes, injury attorneys." Admit it; you're humming it right now, aren't you? For a quarter century Ross Cellino and Steve Barnes used marketing like no other ...

