Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 13, 2020

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 13, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 23, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 13, 2020 81 14428 EMBLING, GERTRUDE et ano to RMG CUSTOM METAL LLC Property Address: CHURCHVILLE  ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12405 Page: 0542 Tax Account: 156.03-1-6.1 Full Sale Price: $305,000.00 NORTH COAST VENTURES LLC to WHITE, BARBARA L et ano Property Address: 10 SPOTTS CIRCLE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12405 Page: 0558 Tax Account: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo