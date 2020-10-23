Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 14, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 23, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded September 14, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ADAMS, DEBBIE L 114 CHEVALIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $5,534.45 ARVA, CHAD C 486 BACKUS ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $4,160.33 BREDERSON, J DEREK 219 LAURELTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: AMERICAN EXPRESS NATIONAL BANK Attorney: ELIZABETH E DEERY ESQ Amount: $15,889.51 CHAN, PHANNARA ...

