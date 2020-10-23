Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 13, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 23, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 13, 2020 195 NOT PROVIDED ARTESSA, MARIA & ARTESSA, TIMOTHY Property Address: 35 KATHY DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY Lender: UTICA GAS & ELECTRIC FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $70,000.00 14420 GREGORY, CHRISTOPHER & GREGORY, ELIZABETH Property Address: 47 HOLLYBROOK ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $125,000.00 JENKS, AMY L Property Address: 73 WOODLANDS, BROCKPORT NY ...

