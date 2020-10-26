Don't Miss
Excellus provides funding to domestic violence organizations

By: Velvet Spicer October 26, 2020 0

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield will provide $50,000 in funding to domestic violence prevention organizations across Upstate New York as part of its response to COVID-19. In Rochester, funding will be provided to RESOLVE of Greater Rochester and Willow Domestic Violence Center. The health plan has committed to spending more than $162 million to help its members and ...

