Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 15, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 15, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded September 15, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BARBATO, MARCO et ano 72 PENNICOTT CIRCLE, PENFIELD NY 14526 Favor: AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK Attorney: SHUR, JOSEPH M Amount: $6,629.50 CASTIGLIA, JOSEPH M. 71 HAZELHURST DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: CORNING CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARY M CONNORS ESQ Amount: $3,241.04 IVANOV, LEONID et ano 349 HUFFER ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: MEALY, MICHELE ...

