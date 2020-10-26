Don't Miss
Home / News / NYPD sued over aggressive tactics against Floyd protesters

NYPD sued over aggressive tactics against Floyd protesters

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL R. SISAK October 26, 2020 0

NEW YORK — Two civil rights organizations are suing the New York Police Department on behalf of protesters who say they were roughed up by officers because they expressed anti-police views during nightly demonstrations in the spring in the wake of George Floyd's killing. The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court, also accuses city leadership of ...

