Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Right to appeal: People v. Shantz

Fourth Department – Right to appeal: People v. Shantz

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Right to appeal Waiver – Best practices People v. Shantz KA 18-00078 Appealed from Supreme Court, Ontario County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of unlawful surveillance contending that his waiver of his right to appeal is invalid because the explanation was confusing and inaccurate. He further argues that it ...

