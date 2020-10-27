Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Severing indictment: People v. Smith

October 27, 2020

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Severing indictment Lesser included offenses – Murder and manslaughter People v. Smith KA 18-00944 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of manslaughter and murder, as well as two counts of burglary, assault, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that it was ...

