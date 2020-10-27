Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 15, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 15, 2020 99 14420 PRESTON, PATRICIA A et ano to FULLER, JACK D et ano Property Address: 1258 DRAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12407 Page: 0231 Tax Account: 028.04-1-5.12 Full Sale Price: $213,000.00 PRUNER, RACHAEL L to DAVIS, JACQUELINE CHRISTINE et ano Property Address: 10 CHAPPELL STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12407 Page: ...

