Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 16, 2020

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 16, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 16, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT MIRACLE WAY TRANSPORTATION 90 STATE STREET SUITE 700 OFFICE 40, ALBANY NY 12207 - - BEATY, BRENDA ASHLEY 15 STANLEY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED CHONG, NIMORA 60 ROMEYN STREET 2, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - CHONG, NIMORA & DANIELS, TRAIGUAN 60 ...

