Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 15-16, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2020

Judgments Recorded September 15, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT JACKSON, WILBERT Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JACKSON, WILBERT Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JACKSON, WILBERT Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JAMES, GARY D III Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JONES, CHARLES LEE SR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE KNIGHT, JARRET Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE KUSTER, MICHAEL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE LANG, STEPHEN R Favor: ...

