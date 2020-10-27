Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 15, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 15, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 15, 2020 XX 14420 DAVIS, JACQUELINE CHRISTINE & DAVIS, STEPHEN B Property Address: 10 CHAPPELL STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $90,000.00 FULLER, JACK D & FULLER, LAURA A Property Address: 1258 DRAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $191,700.00 VILINSKY, ADAM J & VILINSKY, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo