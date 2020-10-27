NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 20-96

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge County executive’s working group – police reform Opinion 20-96 Background: A part-time attorney judge asks if he may serve on a county executive’s working group of various stakeholders to review procedures and policies at the county police academy. The group will include the county’s human rights commission and police ...

