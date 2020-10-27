Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / The Inclusive Office: Feminism isn’t feminism unless it’s intersectional

The Inclusive Office: Feminism isn’t feminism unless it’s intersectional

By: Special to The Daily Record Heather Neu October 27, 2020 0

Feminists have been celebrating frequent cracks in the glass ceiling lately: Hon. Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the United States Supreme Court to fill the seat held by the late luminary and legend Hon. Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Sen. Kamala Harris became the first Black and Asian woman nominated to the vice presidency; Kristen Welker ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo