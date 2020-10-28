Don't Miss
Home / News / Bankruptcies down significantly for the year; experts expect upturn as economy recovers

Bankruptcies down significantly for the year; experts expect upturn as economy recovers

By: Velvet Spicer October 28, 2020 0

Bankruptcies in Western New York are down more than 34 percent this year, possibly a result of COVID-19 stimulus programs and mortgage forbearances, local attorneys say. “People file for bankruptcy when they have something to protect,” said Rochester attorney Ronald Goldman. “People file Chapter 13 when they’re in foreclosure, and they would file Chapter 13 because ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo