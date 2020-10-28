Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 17-18, 2020

October 28, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 17, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED SMITH, DOMONIQUE TIRAH 258 ANNIE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - Doing Business As Recorded September 18, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE VISIONS CONTRATING 116 HAGER RD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 MONROE DOING BUSINESS AS FILED DELUCIA, CHRISTINE & DELUCIA, DOMINICK 18 BROMSGROVE HILL, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - ...

