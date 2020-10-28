Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 16-17, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 16-17, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 28, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded September 16, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, FAMILY COURT HOLMES, PETER Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES TRAMMEL, JAMES Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES TRAMMEL, JAMES Favor: SMITH, MARY BREWINGTON JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT CRUZ, JULIE J Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT ARLINE, WESLEY Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT JUDGMENT VACATED, SUPREME COURT VANSCOTER, JOSEPH C Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT BRACKEN, ERIC Favor: BRACKEN, SOUAD ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo