Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Sept. 17, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 28, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 17, 2020 MECHANICS LIEN 206 NORTH AVE LLC Favor: US CEILING CORP Amount: $25,644.88 206 NORTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY SUMMIT HOSPITALITY INC Favor: FOOD EQUIPMENT TECHNICAL SERVICES INC Amount: $10,804.26 70 STATE STREET, GATES NY 14614

