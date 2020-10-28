Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 16, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 16, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 28, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 16, 2020 106 14420 LESCO, STACY & LESCO, WENDI Property Address: 7217 4TH SECTION ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $5,382.62 MASON, AMANDA Property Address: 4 SUGAR TREE CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $9,455.21 14450 CROWLEY, JOANNE Property Address: 42 ASHBY CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: ...

