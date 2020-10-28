Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 17-18, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 28, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 17, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY AULD, BARBARA W Appoints: AULD, ANDREW J BARTOSIEWICZ, ROBERT J Appoints: CORCORAN, TIMOTHY E CITICORP TRUST DELAWARE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: MTGLQ INVESTORS, LP CITIZENS BANK NA Appoints: CENLAR FSB REIMHERR, LORI Appoints: BROWN, LYNN STEPHENS, MARY EVALYN Appoints: KENDT, DENISE REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY KRUGER, BARBARA L Appoints: KRUGER, ELIJAH W Powers of Attorney Recorded ...

