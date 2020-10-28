Municipal Attorney

City of Rochester, New York

The City of Rochester’s Law Department is seeking an experienced attorney to join its legal staff. The Municipal Attorney is responsible for serving as legal counsel to various City departments, City employees acting in an official capacity, and City boards, commissions and City-affiliated entities. Additional responsibilities may include:

Representing the City in lawsuits, appeals and administrative hearings brought for or against the City and/or indemnified officers, employees, agents, or groups entitled to defense and indemnification;

Representing the City in negotiations with a variety of other parties, including vendors, contractors, and labor unions.

The ideal candidate will possess a juris doctorate from a law school of recognized standing and at least two (2) years of experience as an attorney licensed to practice in New York State.

The City of Rochester Offers:

Excellent Benefits Package

NYS Retirement System

Liberal Holidays and Vacation

All applications MUST be submitted on the City of Rochester’s website (www.cityofrochester.gov/jobopportunities) no later than November 23, 2020. If you wish to submit a resume to accompany your application, please e-mail it to millert@cityofrochester.gov.

The candidate chosen for this position will be required to establish and maintain City residency within one (1) year of their hire date.