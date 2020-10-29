Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Negligence: Barnett v. Disalvo

October 29, 2020

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Negligence Expert preclusion – New Theory of negligence Barnett v. Disalvo CA 19-01470 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff appealed from an amended judgment that awarded defendants costs and disbursements upon a verdict of no cause of action in a negligence action alleging that the plaintiff was injured ...

