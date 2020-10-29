Don't Miss
Lawsuit over dog killed by police settled

Officer was investigating possible burglary

By: Bennett Loudon October 29, 2020

Lawyers for the city of Rochester have reached a tentative settlement with a man who sued the city and the Rochester Police Department after an officer fatally shot the man’s dog in his home. Officer Joseph Perrone killed the pit bull dog named Sheba on Jan. 16, 2015, while responding to a report of a possible ...

