Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Former city attorney: Opinion 20-98

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Former city attorney: Opinion 20-98

By: Daily Record Staff October 29, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Former city attorney Sued in former official capacity Opinion 20-98  Background: The inquiring city court judge formerly served as a city attorney. The judge has now been sued in federal court, along with other individuals and the city itself. All claims involve conduct that allegedly occurred during the scope of his ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo