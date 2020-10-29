Don't Miss
Supreme Court issues flurry of last-minute election orders

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN October 29, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — North Carolina, yes. Pennsylvania, yes. Wisconsin, no. That's how the Supreme Court has answered questions in recent days about an extended timeline for receiving and counting ballots in those states. In each case, Democrats backed the extensions and Republicans opposed them. All three states have Democratic governors and legislatures controlled by the GOP. At first ...

