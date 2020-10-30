Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded

Don't Miss
By: Jason Whong October 30, 2020

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 21, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE CAMMILLERI TAX SERVICES 21 SUNGROVE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - LITTLE EATS 269 STRAUB ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - MATTHEWS, ROBERT DARIUS 269 STRAUB ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED CARRASQUILLO, ELIZABETH L 153 SUMMIT HILL DR, ROCHESTER NY ...

