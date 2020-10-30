Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 21, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 21, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 30, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded September 21, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT COLLINS, JOAN E 141 CHESTNUT HILL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 Favor: MEDALLION BANK Attorney: PANTERIS & PANTERIS LLP Amount: $22,325.87 DAVIS, LEE ANN 123 ROYAL GARDENS WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: ALLY BANK Attorney: COLOMBO, JEANNE MARIE Amount: $4,673.53 Global Max Development Corp. et ano GLOBAL MAX DEVELOPMENT CORP. GLOBAL MAX DEVELOPMENT CORP., ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo