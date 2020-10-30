Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Sept. 21, 2020

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Sept. 21, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 30, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 21, 2020 LIEN RELEASE BUNDOCK, DAVID J Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 241 CARLISLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 MECHANICS LIEN ACQUEST DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LLC Favor: JOHNSON CONTROLS INC Amount: $6,480.00 2600 MANITOU ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo