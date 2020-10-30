Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 20, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 20, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 30, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 20, 2020 135 NOT PROVIDED CAMPBELL, GARRY M Property Address: 104 LYNCOURT PARK, GREECE NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $12,000.00 ROC REL LLC Property Address: 2025 BRIGHTON  TOWN LINE ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: TL ROAD PROPERTIES LLC Amount: $1,485,000.00 STAPPENBECK, DALLAS J Property Address: 685 S. SANFORD ROAD, RIGA NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo