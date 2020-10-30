Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 21, 2020

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 21, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff October 30, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 21, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC BELLIMER, DOLORES Appoints: BELLIMER, KEVIN J BURGIO, GLORIA M Appoints: JOHNSTON, JACKIE L DIRENZO, PATRICK A Appoints: DIRENZO, PATRICK JOHN DITECH FINANCIAL LLC Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC HAYES, JEANETTE Appoints: HAYES, DAVID R ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo