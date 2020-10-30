Don't Miss
New York on withdrawing as counsel due to COVID-related fears

By: Nicole Black October 30, 2020 0

In New York, court appearances have been sharply curtailed at times due to the pandemic. Online court appearances have become commonplace out of necessity and have been surprisingly well-received, especially by some members of the judiciary. That being said, in-person court appearances are sometimes still required, even as COVID-19 numbers are on the rise. For lawyers ...

