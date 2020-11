Canandaigua Paralegal Needed

Growing law firm in Canandaigua, NY is looking for a paralegal with experience in estate planning and probate administration. Real estate and/or litigation experience is a plus, although not required. Open to both full-time and part-time arrangements. Qualified candidate will work as part of a multi-disciplinary team of 3 attorneys and 6 paralegals. Competitive compensation and benefits. Please reply to phenderson@mmrlegal.com