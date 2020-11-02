Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Article 78 relief: Brown v. Town of Waterloo

Fourth Department – Article 78 relief: Brown v. Town of Waterloo

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Article 78 relief Reinstatement of employment – Back pay and benefits Brown v. Town of Waterloo CA 19-01542 Appealed from Supreme Court, Seneca County Background: The petitioner was elected to the office of highway superintendent. At the time he was employed by the respondent as a laborer. There was a dispute ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo