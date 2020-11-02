Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Brooks

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Written statement – Custodial interrogation People v. Brooks KA 17-01700 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County  Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of first-degree assault. He argues that it was in error for refusing to suppress the written statement he made to the police. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The ...

