Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Town Code enforcement: Churchill v. Town of Hamburg

Fourth Department – Town Code enforcement: Churchill v. Town of Hamburg

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Town Code enforcement Interpretation of code – Zoning Churchill v. Town of Hamburg CA 19-01995 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioners, who sought to operate their residence as an Airbnb rental, commenced an article 78 proceeding seeking to annul the determination of the respondent that the Code of ...

