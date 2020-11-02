Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge upholds separation agreement

Judge upholds separation agreement

Ex must buy replacement car every 75,000 miles

By: Bennett Loudon November 2, 2020 0

A state Supreme Court justice has upheld the terms of a divorce agreement that requires the ex-husband to buy his ex-wife a new car every time the one she is driving reaches 75,000 miles. According to the couple’s 2006 separation agreement, the husband agreed to pay his wife maintenance of $55,000 per year, plus a cost-of-living ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo