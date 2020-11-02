Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 22, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 22, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE LIFESHARE PHOTOGRAPHY 87 LACEY LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED MILLER, MATTHEW G CI CT 1091 EDGEWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14618-5358 - - CROWDER, ROBERT T & RATH, KYLE 1938 LAKE ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464 - - & 97 ROTHS COVE, HAMLIN NY 14464 ...

