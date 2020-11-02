Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Sept. 22, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 22, 2020 LIEN RELEASE RODRIGUEZ, KEVIN Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK 28 VOSE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 LIEN SATISFIED STROYER, JAY Favor: SOLAR INNOVATIONS INC

