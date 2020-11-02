Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 21, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 21, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 21, 2020 152 NOT PROVIDED PLACE AND WALL PROPERTIES, LLC Property Address: 44 GALWAY DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY Lender: PENNETTA, DEANNA Amount: $100,000.00 ROCHESTER REV HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 215 LARK STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FOCUSED CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC Amount: $65,000.00 14420 ACKER, LORRAINE Property Address: 3 MEADOW LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: BANK OF AMERICA, NA Amount: $222,500.00 PRIVETT, COLLEEN ...

